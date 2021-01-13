Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Hits New 12-Month High at $337.83

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337.83 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 337.25 ($4.41), with a volume of 51854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £369.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

