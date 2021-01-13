Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 2854261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.49. The company has a market cap of £23.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

In other news, insider Adrian Fairbourn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04). Also, insider Andrew Suckling bought 78,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 392,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,633.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

