Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.70

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 27244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.