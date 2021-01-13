Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.51

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.51 and last traded at $83.64, with a volume of 1888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

