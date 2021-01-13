Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.77

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 20529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,902 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after acquiring an additional 256,486 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

