Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.27

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 625471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$78.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

