Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.09

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 141252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

