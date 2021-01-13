SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 170600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

