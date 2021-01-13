Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHCC opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

