Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DHCC opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.