China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYYHF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.