Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Declines By 99.9%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of North Bay Resources stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, tellurium, and platinum deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; the Coronation gold project located in the Slocan Mining district, and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

