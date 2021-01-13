BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

