Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after purchasing an additional 266,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

