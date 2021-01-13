BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BBK stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.