BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BBK stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

