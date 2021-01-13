Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
