Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

