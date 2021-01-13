BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
