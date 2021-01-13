BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

