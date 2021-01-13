Raymond James Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $100.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE:WCC opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 221.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.