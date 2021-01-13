REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,916 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

