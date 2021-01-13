Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,093.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

NYSE:CAT opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

