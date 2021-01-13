Alliance Global Partners Downgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Neutral

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.64.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

