BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $462.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

