Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NDAQ stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

