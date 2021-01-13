Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.68

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 513064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

