Vidya (VIDYA) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Vidya token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $663,898.66 and approximately $302,264.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00262796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

