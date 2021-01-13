FY2020 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

