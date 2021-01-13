Daqo New Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 38,660 put options on the company. This is an increase of 980% compared to the average volume of 3,580 put options.
Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.