Daqo New Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 38,660 put options on the company. This is an increase of 980% compared to the average volume of 3,580 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.