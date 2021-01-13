Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 650 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $7,210,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

KLAC stock opened at $290.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.73. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $296.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

