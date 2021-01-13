Expedia Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($9.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of ($9.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

