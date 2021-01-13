Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.30

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.30 and last traded at $149.25, with a volume of 19133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,470,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

