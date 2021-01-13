CX Institutional Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $539.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.78. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

