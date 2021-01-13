$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

