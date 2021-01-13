Lithium Americas (LAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) recently:
- 1/11/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Lithium Americas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – Lithium Americas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2020 – Lithium Americas is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/1/2020 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of LAC opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.