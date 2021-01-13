Lithium Americas (LAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) recently:

1/11/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Lithium Americas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Lithium Americas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Lithium Americas is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LAC opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

