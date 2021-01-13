Strong Market Cap Tops $57.01 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $57.01 million and approximately $66,367.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for $17.40 or 0.00050686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00111226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00261424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064042 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

