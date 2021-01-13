BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $620,963.78 and $50,191.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00314004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00073068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

