PDC Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 215,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

