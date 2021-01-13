Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PGUUF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

