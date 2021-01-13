DEX Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $62.98 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00415014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.57 or 0.04244773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.