EXMR FDN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $342,298.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $523,738.99 and $342,298.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00415014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.57 or 0.04244773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

