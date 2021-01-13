Crypton Reaches Market Capitalization of $490,763.05 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Crypton has a total market cap of $490,763.05 and $30.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00111226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,018,401 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

