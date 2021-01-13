$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $64.16 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -213.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,924 shares in the company, valued at $761,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $4,862,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $478,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

