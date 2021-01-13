$0.40 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

ARCC stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.