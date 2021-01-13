$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.00. QCR reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

