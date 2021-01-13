Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

