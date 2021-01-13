McAdam LLC Has $416,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

