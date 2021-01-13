Bremer Bank National Association Invests $212,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $449.39 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $454.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.