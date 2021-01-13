Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) vs. CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Critical Survey

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$20.45 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atossa Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atossa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -130.58% -108.14% CannaPharmaRX N/A -726.81% -96.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats CannaPharmaRX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

