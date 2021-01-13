Morgan Stanley Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $52.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.32.

First Solar stock opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

