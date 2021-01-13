Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.13

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $22.63. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 205,296 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SZG shares. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.07 and its 200-day moving average is €15.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

