Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 13,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

