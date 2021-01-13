KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT Raised to $2.25 at Roth Capital

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KushCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. KushCo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

